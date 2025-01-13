Russian “shadow fleet” in trouble

Oil price at multi-month high

"Prices of oil from the Middle East, Africa and Brazil have already risen in recent months due to rising demand from China and India," said a representative of the Indian oil refining industry. "We have no choice but to resort to oil from the Middle East. We may also have to consider US oil," said the Indian representative. Following the announcement of the new sanctions, global oil prices rose to a multi-month high of over 81 dollars (around 79 euros) per barrel for Brent crude.