World Cup in St. Moritz:

Cheese and a towel for a double victory

Nachrichten
13.01.2025 15:38

Austria's aces were very successful at the Paraski World Cup in St. Moritz. Veronika Aigner and her guide Elisabeth Aigner won both giant slalom races in the visually impaired category. The prize money was cheese and a towel. Elina Stary and guide Vanessa Arnold came third in both races. They received sausages in return - as did Johannes Aigner and guide Nico Haberl for their third place in the men's race.

"Vroni" was delighted: "This happens every year in St. Moritz. I'm moving out of home in March and will use the towel for the guest room. The cheese is always good. I'm really happy about it because there's usually nothing at all in the Paraski World Cup." The Gloggnitz native, who will also be helping out on the Aigner family farm after she leaves, adds: "That's just the way it is in the Paraski World Cup. I'm not angry about it. I love my sport and I'm happy that I can do it this way." As a police athlete, she has a lot of opportunities.

The Lower Austrian, who has been celebrating great success with her sister Elisabeth for years, is now facing the hot phase of the season: "From January 17 to February 17, we are only at home for two days. But I'm having a lot of fun skiing at the moment. The season is exciting because the competition has become much stronger. That's why I have to fight a lot harder." The highlight of the season is the Para-Ski World Championships in Marburg.

