Digital vignette
Attention: Tomorrow is the deadline for online purchases
Have you already purchased the digital vignette for 2025? If not, then it's high time you did - after all, it is only valid on the 18th day after purchase.
The digital vignette for the year 2025 has been valid since December. If you don't have one yet, you should hurry so that you can use it from February 1. This regulation applies to the annual and 2-month vignette.
This is why 18 days must pass before the vignette is valid
There is an important reason for this annoying requirement. According to the European Consumer Protection Directive, customers can withdraw from the online purchase of a product or service. This does not apply to one-day and ten-day vignettes.
What should I do if I have overlooked the deadline?
In this case, there is a solution - albeit a somewhat more complicated one. The digital vignette can also be purchased directly from the ÖAMTC, ARBÖ and ADAC, at various petrol stations and tobacconists as well as at ASFINAG toll stations. It is then valid from the time of purchase.
The advantages of a digital vignette
The digital vignette is linked to the license plate. This saves you the hassle of sticking and scratching off the windshield. This is also practical in the event of a broken windshield. You do not have to worry about a replacement vignette and reimbursement of costs. Owners of interchangeable license plates have the advantage of no longer having to purchase a separate vignette for each car. A single digital vignette can be used for up to three vehicles.
First vignette over 100 euros
For the first time, a three-digit euro amount has to be forked out for the annual car vignette: It costs 103.80 euros. Motorcycles have to pay 41.50 euros. The one-day vignette for cars is available for 9.30 euros and for motorcycles for 3.70 euros.
How can I check the validity?
You can easily check whether the digital vignette has been activated here . Simply enter the license plate number and the country of registration.
Another tip:
It really is a good idea to activate the subscription service when purchasing the new digital vignette. The validity of an annual vignette is then automatically extended and you cannot forget to buy a vignette. This also works if you change to a new car, as long as you continue to use your license plate - because the vignette is linked to it.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.