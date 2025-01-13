Attention: Tomorrow is the deadline for online purchases

The advantages of a digital vignette

The digital vignette is linked to the license plate. This saves you the hassle of sticking and scratching off the windshield. This is also practical in the event of a broken windshield. You do not have to worry about a replacement vignette and reimbursement of costs. Owners of interchangeable license plates have the advantage of no longer having to purchase a separate vignette for each car. A single digital vignette can be used for up to three vehicles.