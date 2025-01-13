FPÖ/ÖVP austerity plan: Opposition furious, EU waits and sees

Climate bonus: Green budget spokesperson furious about deletion

Above all, the planned removal of the climate bonus - an achievement of the Greens - annoys him. "The fact that the climate bonus is to fall victim to the austerity plans is really nothing more than a tax increase through the back door and reveals that climate protection is facing hard times under a possible retro coalition." If the subsidy for boiler replacement and refurbishment were to be abolished, he believes that 5,000 jobs would be at risk.