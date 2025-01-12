KAC still has Caps under control ++ Salzburg wins!

The Magyars were in a losing position against Pustertal. The ninth-placed Wolves thus achieved the feat of winning against the current top two in the league within 48 hours. With a 2:0 lead after just eight minutes, the visitors were bought off. The fact that the KAC was one of the winners of the 41st round and that the group of candidates for the top 6 and the fixed places in the quarter-finals moved closer together was also due to VSV. All three goals against the team from Bolzano were scored within twelve minutes in the second period.