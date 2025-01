Lower Austria is only the regional bus king at first glance

Better service, more passengers

The VCÖ is therefore calling for further improvements to bus services in rural areas. The Krems-Gmünd line shows that this works. The changeover from a two-hour to a one-hour cycle in 2019 increased the number of passengers there by a respectable 81 percent. On the Korneuburg-Floridsdorf line, the improvement in 2022 from every half hour to every quarter hour during rush hour resulted in an increase of 55% on weekdays.