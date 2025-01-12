For undecided voters
Election help quickie for last-minute voters
In recent weeks, seven candidates have been competing for the votes of the people of Linz with their concepts and ideas. However, as there are still some people in the provincial capital who are undecided about who they want to vote for, the following election aid quickie is intended to summarize the most important content and priorities of all seven candidates once again in a compact form.
In a pragmatic, fact-oriented and calm manner, SPÖ candidate Dietmar Prammer has recently tried to raise his profile and - like his fellow candidates - increase his name recognition. His solutions for Linz: He wants to reduce the cost of living, for example through additional non-profit housing. He is also in favor of a vacancy tax. Prammer would like to set up a scholarship program for medical students in Linz and also strengthen the care sector. In order for Linz to become a leading climate-neutral industrial location, he considers massive investment in renewable energies and the necessary infrastructure to be necessary. The 50-year-old is calling for more police officers and wants to further expand public transportation.
Solving the integration problems
The purple ÖVP candidate Martin Hajart, who as a "Meister-Proper" lookalike insists on clean city politics, has presented 160 measures for a better Linz. Important topics for him: solving integration problems, upgrading the Landstraße, new bus routes in the south, a continuous cycle path network, residents' parking zones and a digital parking guidance system. As the very first mayor of Linz, Eva Schobesberger (Greens) wants to lead the city into a climate-friendly future. It is therefore not surprising that climate protection and social justice are at the top of her agenda. After the LIVA scandal, her main aim is to win back the citizens' trust in the city.
Zero tolerance for drug-related crime
FPÖ mayoral candidate Michael Raml focused on security during the election campaign (more police, deportation of criminal foreigners, zero tolerance for drug-related crime). The 37-year-old has declared war on inflation, stands for clear rules for living together and wants to attract more doctors to Linz.
Linzplus frontman Lorenz Potocnik would move into the Old Town Hall as a visionary. In the style of a "janitor", he would make even supposedly small things a matter for the boss. As the first possible independent head of the city, Potocnik also envisions using self-confident urban planning to bring Linz to the forefront of Europe, both ecologically and economically.
Uncover, control and shape
Neos candidate Georg Redlhammer has even more in mind than before to uncover, control and shape if he can win the most votes today. He stands for transparency in party funding and city finances, and would also take on the funding system. Topics close to his heart: Inclusion and accessibility.
Can Gerlinde Grünn follow in the footsteps of her KPÖ party colleague Elke Kahr in Graz and become head of the city? At least her issues are the same: standing up for people who otherwise have no lobby and expanding voluntary social services.
