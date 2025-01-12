Election help quickie for last-minute voters

In a pragmatic, fact-oriented and calm manner, SPÖ candidate Dietmar Prammer has recently tried to raise his profile and - like his fellow candidates - increase his name recognition. His solutions for Linz: He wants to reduce the cost of living, for example through additional non-profit housing. He is also in favor of a vacancy tax. Prammer would like to set up a scholarship program for medical students in Linz and also strengthen the care sector. In order for Linz to become a leading climate-neutral industrial location, he considers massive investment in renewable energies and the necessary infrastructure to be necessary. The 50-year-old is calling for more police officers and wants to further expand public transportation.