Political crisis continues to drag down the economy

Austria faces the threat of EU deficit proceedings

Fitch expects EU deficit proceedings to be initiated. It is "unlikely that a new government will take the necessary measures to consolidate the budget" as "the macroeconomic outlook is already weak", the rating agency said in its report. The FPÖ and ÖVP were the first to agree that they want to avoid such a procedure. To do so, however, they would have to submit a consolidation plan to Brussels by January 20. This weekend, the potential coalition partners are eagerly negotiating this issue.