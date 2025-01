SPÖ leader Rudi Fußi or “much ado about nothing!”

"Thanks for nothing!"

According to his own information, over 40,000 people supported Fußi, but this did not include around 14,000 SPÖ members. But they would have been needed. And so once again it remains a cross shot and a disservice from the red camp. The only difference to the past? It didn't come from Burgenland. So once again much ado about nothing. Or as SPÖ party leader Babler recently said? "Thanks for nothing!"