Legendary building

Experience a lively program within old walls

Nachrichten
12.01.2025 16:00

The Anraser Pfleghaus has been hosting colorful events since its reopening in 2022. It wasn't always like this. The "Krone" looks back on an eventful year and knows how it came about.

Whether concerts, folk games or festivals - there was plenty on offer for young and old in and around the Anraser Pfleghaus in 2024. A look at the history books shows that this was not always the case: the Pfleghaus served as an administrative building for the Bishops of Brixen and was first mentioned in the 13th century and extended in 1754.

It was bought by the Messerschmitt Foundation in the early 1990s and used as a museum for years before it was closed in 2013. In 2022, the "Anraser Pfleghaus" association breathed new life into the building. Since then, it has been an integral part of the East Tyrolean cultural scene.

The cards were laid on the table at the Preiswatten. (Bild: Pfleghaus Anras)
The cards were laid on the table at the Preiswatten.
(Bild: Pfleghaus Anras)

From card players to choirboys
Last year was no exception: it all started with the popular "Josefi Preiswatten", where "Karter" from the region played for a ram. Numerous concerts, including with the Vienna Boys' Choir, attracted music fans to Anras. And those who like it spectacular were in good hands at the drone festival.

The drone festival also attracted numerous visitors. (Bild: Pfleghaus Anras)
The drone festival also attracted numerous visitors.
(Bild: Pfleghaus Anras)

Chairman and mayor Johann Waldauf is satisfied: "We were only able to do all this because a large number of Anras clubs helped out. This makes it possible for us to develop into a beacon with a small team."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Martin Oberbichler
Martin Oberbichler
