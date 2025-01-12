Legendary building
Experience a lively program within old walls
The Anraser Pfleghaus has been hosting colorful events since its reopening in 2022. It wasn't always like this. The "Krone" looks back on an eventful year and knows how it came about.
Whether concerts, folk games or festivals - there was plenty on offer for young and old in and around the Anraser Pfleghaus in 2024. A look at the history books shows that this was not always the case: the Pfleghaus served as an administrative building for the Bishops of Brixen and was first mentioned in the 13th century and extended in 1754.
It was bought by the Messerschmitt Foundation in the early 1990s and used as a museum for years before it was closed in 2013. In 2022, the "Anraser Pfleghaus" association breathed new life into the building. Since then, it has been an integral part of the East Tyrolean cultural scene.
From card players to choirboys
Last year was no exception: it all started with the popular "Josefi Preiswatten", where "Karter" from the region played for a ram. Numerous concerts, including with the Vienna Boys' Choir, attracted music fans to Anras. And those who like it spectacular were in good hands at the drone festival.
Chairman and mayor Johann Waldauf is satisfied: "We were only able to do all this because a large number of Anras clubs helped out. This makes it possible for us to develop into a beacon with a small team."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.