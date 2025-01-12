Not an isolated incident
Vandals demolish cars in ÖBB garage
In Jenbach in the Tyrolean lowlands, unknown vandals are keeping the police and fire department on their toes. They sprayed cars with fire extinguishers. This destroys the vehicles like sandpaper. The municipality is now considering further steps.
Last Thursday will be remembered by many car owners in Jenbach. Thick smoke was billowing out of the parking garage at the train station. The fire department was able to give the all-clear a short time later. The reason for the smoke was quickly found, as fire brigade commander Alexander Aschenwald explains: "Several powder fire extinguishers were fired in the parking garage. This resulted in a gigantic cloud of dust."
Cars were damaged by the powder. It acts like sandpaper on the paintwork.
Alexander Aschenwald, FF-Kommandant Jenbach
Passers-by had raised the alarm. The police confirm that it has often been the case that strangers have made a mess of the area: "We've often had to deal with vandals there and have since stepped up our patrols."
The damage on Thursday is likely to be enormous. Aschenwald explains: "It was only on one floor, but the cloud of dust covered the entire parking garage. Cars were affected by the powder. It acts like sandpaper on the paintwork."
In addition to the police, a security service also ensures order. Every vehicle that drives into the garage is recorded. "But there is no complete video surveillance there. We are considering purchasing one," explains BM Dietmar Wallner.
It is sad that public property has to be used to get rid of aggression.
Dietmar Wallner, BM von Jenbach
Municipality wants to continue to charge vandals
While previous incidents took place at night, the perpetrators have now struck during the day. The police caught young people in the act. Wallner wants to make vandals pay for this, if possible: "This goes on for many years and young people must be aware that something like this has consequences." He refers to the video surveillance of a passageway in Jenbach. It has been clean and safe ever since. "It's sad that public property has to be used to get rid of aggression," says Wallner.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.