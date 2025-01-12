Vandals demolish cars in ÖBB garage

Municipality wants to continue to charge vandals

While previous incidents took place at night, the perpetrators have now struck during the day. The police caught young people in the act. Wallner wants to make vandals pay for this, if possible: "This goes on for many years and young people must be aware that something like this has consequences." He refers to the video surveillance of a passageway in Jenbach. It has been clean and safe ever since. "It's sad that public property has to be used to get rid of aggression," says Wallner.