FPÖ is now not on the ballot in Gumpoldskirchen

FPÖ provincial councillor Christoph Luisser is extremely angry about this. Because in the end, everything went according to plan for him during the submission process. "The list was submitted three times within the legal deadline. Always with the same candidates and always in the same order." The mistake with the first submission was that the list was submitted without the candidates' declarations of consent. "The current municipal councillor was wrongly told by the municipality that he could take the list back with him," says Luisser. The municipal electoral authority rejected the submission with a verbally announced decision.