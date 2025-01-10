“I can feel how it will go on”

The start of the 2025 Bundesliga year begins with difficult tasks for the table tennis aces of UTTC Salzburg. Today, the fourth-placed team in the upper play-offs of the first Bundesliga has to play in Wels (second place). Two weeks later, they will face the league leaders in Wiener Neustadt. The relatively young Salzburg squad can make good use of the experience of a veteran. Abdel Kader Salifou has this experience. The 35-year-old has been a professional for over 15 years. "I think during the games, I can feel how things are going. Then I can give tactical instructions," says the Frenchman.