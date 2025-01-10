UTTC player Salifou
“I can feel how it will go on”
UTTC Salzburg has ended the table tennis winter break. Veteran Abdel Kader Salifou wants to lead the young team. The Frenchman has left it open as to whether he will remain in the city of Salzburg beyond the summer.
The start of the 2025 Bundesliga year begins with difficult tasks for the table tennis aces of UTTC Salzburg. Today, the fourth-placed team in the upper play-offs of the first Bundesliga has to play in Wels (second place). Two weeks later, they will face the league leaders in Wiener Neustadt. The relatively young Salzburg squad can make good use of the experience of a veteran. Abdel Kader Salifou has this experience. The 35-year-old has been a professional for over 15 years. "I think during the games, I can feel how things are going. Then I can give tactical instructions," says the Frenchman.
When he is at the table himself, he attracts attention with his special looks. Before serving, Salifou, who lives with his family in France and trains in Saarbrücken, Germany, looks deep into his opponent's eyes. "A lot of people tell me that I have this stern look, but I always say that it's just my eyes when I'm focused. I'm a really nice guy," laughs the veteran.
Whether he will stay in Salzburg for a third year is an open question: "Good question. As things stand, my contract ends after this season."
In the cup round of 16, the UTTC won 3:0 against St. Urban on Friday, making them the first club to reach the quarter-finals.
