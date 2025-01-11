Vorteilswelt
Gastronomy, culture &amp; sport

What is planned for the area under the railroad bridge

Nachrichten
11.01.2025 08:00

A new highlight for the Urfahraner Donaulände: with catering containers, deckchairs, an open stage and magical projections, a meeting place for everyone is to be created under the New Railway Bridge in Linz, without any consumer pressure - sustainable, versatile and inviting.

In recent years, the Young Austrian People's Party (Junge ÖVP) has repeatedly put forward proposals for a possible recreational sports area under the railroad bridge, but has been rebuffed several times.

But now the "under the bridge" project, which they hope to get on track by the summer, could revitalize Urfahr's Donaulände. "This project creates a unique place on the Danube where culture, sport and community come together. It is a place that symbolizes the diversity and togetherness in our city," emphasizes Dietmar Prammer, Managing Deputy Mayor of the SP.

Catering container with seating
At the heart of the new area - where there is no obligation to consume - are several catering containers surrounded by deckchairs and a wealth of leisure facilities. Mobile street furniture provides additional comfort, and a grandstand made of movable wooden elements connects the area with the adjacent beach volleyball court.

Several catering containers provide food and drink under the railroad bridge. (Bild: Good Karma Gastro)
Several catering containers provide food and drink under the railroad bridge.
Virtual starry sky and open stage
Things get magical in the evening: projections on the underside of the bridge conjure up a virtual starry sky that transforms the Donaulände into a dreamscape. An open stage, inspired by ancient amphitheatres, is open to all street musicians, up-and-coming artists and DJs. Above all, it is sustainable: the containers do not require any additional storage or toilet elements and are mobile enough to withstand possible flooding. 

Porträt von Mario Ruhmanseder
Mario Ruhmanseder
