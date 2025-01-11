What is planned for the area under the railroad bridge

Virtual starry sky and open stage

Things get magical in the evening: projections on the underside of the bridge conjure up a virtual starry sky that transforms the Donaulände into a dreamscape. An open stage, inspired by ancient amphitheatres, is open to all street musicians, up-and-coming artists and DJs. Above all, it is sustainable: the containers do not require any additional storage or toilet elements and are mobile enough to withstand possible flooding.