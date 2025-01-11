Gastronomy, culture & sport
What is planned for the area under the railroad bridge
A new highlight for the Urfahraner Donaulände: with catering containers, deckchairs, an open stage and magical projections, a meeting place for everyone is to be created under the New Railway Bridge in Linz, without any consumer pressure - sustainable, versatile and inviting.
In recent years, the Young Austrian People's Party (Junge ÖVP) has repeatedly put forward proposals for a possible recreational sports area under the railroad bridge, but has been rebuffed several times.
But now the "under the bridge" project, which they hope to get on track by the summer, could revitalize Urfahr's Donaulände. "This project creates a unique place on the Danube where culture, sport and community come together. It is a place that symbolizes the diversity and togetherness in our city," emphasizes Dietmar Prammer, Managing Deputy Mayor of the SP.
Catering container with seating
At the heart of the new area - where there is no obligation to consume - are several catering containers surrounded by deckchairs and a wealth of leisure facilities. Mobile street furniture provides additional comfort, and a grandstand made of movable wooden elements connects the area with the adjacent beach volleyball court.
Virtual starry sky and open stage
Things get magical in the evening: projections on the underside of the bridge conjure up a virtual starry sky that transforms the Donaulände into a dreamscape. An open stage, inspired by ancient amphitheatres, is open to all street musicians, up-and-coming artists and DJs. Above all, it is sustainable: the containers do not require any additional storage or toilet elements and are mobile enough to withstand possible flooding.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.