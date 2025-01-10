Great news
This is why Anderson wants more contact with her ex again
Pamela Anderson was married to Tommy Lee from 1995 to 1998. However, the actress has now revealed that she no longer has any contact with her ex. But there is a good reason why she would like to have a better relationship with the rocker again.
Anderson's marriage to the Mötley Crüe rocker could certainly be described as turbulent - not least because of a sex tape of the two that made a lot of headlines.
"Will have grandchildren together"
On the "Sirius XM" show "Radio Andy", however, the actress now revealed to Andy Cohen that she no longer has any contact with Tommy: "I mean, we used to talk a lot more, but unfortunately we haven't lately."
Nevertheless, the Hollywood beauty hopes that her relationship with her ex-husband will improve. The two have a good reason for this: their son Dylan is getting married soon.
"I wish we had a better relationship at the moment. My youngest son is engaged and we're going to have grandchildren together," she confessed.
Anderson is in good spirits
However, the blonde was convinced that the radio silence between her and Tommy was "just kind of a moment at the moment". The relationship with her ex will "eventually be fine again", says Anderson, looking positively to the future.
In addition to Dylan, the actress and the musician have a 27-year-old son, Brandon. In her memoir "Love, Pamela", published in 2023, she spoke openly about her divorce from Tommy and said that the end of her three-year marriage was the "hardest, deepest and most difficult point" in her life.
Anderson, who has been married four times before, emphasized that her marriage to Tommy was the only time she was "truly in love". After the divorce, the star was "crushed" and "devastated".
