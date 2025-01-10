Sinner: “I would be lying if I said …”

Thankful draw for Sinner

Nicolas Jarry is Sinner's first opponent in the legendary Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. The South Tyrolean defeated the world number 34 from Chile in three sets in Beijing last year, before losing their first meeting in 's-Hertogenbosch in 2019. However, the defending champion can look forward to the draw for the rest of the tournament. His closest rivals Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic have all been drawn in the other half of the tableau. He would therefore only meet them in the final. Sinner, on the other hand, would face Holger Rune, local hero Alex De Minaur, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Taylor Fritz or Daniil Medvedev from the round of 16 onwards, provided he makes it through the first rounds.