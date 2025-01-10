Situation stressful
Sinner: “I would be lying if I said …”
"I would be lying if I said I could forget about it," said Jannik Sinner at the press conference in the run-up to the Australian Open about the doping allegations that the world number one is still facing.
"I've been carrying this around with me for quite a long time. But I haven't done anything wrong, that's why I'm still here, that's why I'm still playing," explained the 23-year-old South Tyrolean, who goes into the first Grand Slam tournament of the year as defending champion.
As a reminder: In March 2024, he tested positive for the banned steroid Clostebol. However, the announcement was only made on August 20 by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA). The Italian was able to credibly explain that the positive test was the result of a sports therapy massage by a member of his coaching team. Sinner was acquitted and "only" lost the world ranking points and prize money he had earned while under the influence of doping substances. However, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has announced that it will review the acquittal. A verdict is expected in the first quarter of 2025.
Sinner is weighing on the whole situation. Some competitors are also criticizing the whole doping issue and are coming down hard on the tennis star. When asked about this, Sinner said: "I don't want to react to what Nick has said or what other players have said. I think the most important thing is that I have my people around me. Unlike these people, they know exactly what happened."
Sinner continued: "I was very careful even before it happened. With every single medication, even with everything I eat. If I throw the bottle somewhere, I take a new one. I've always been very careful with everything."
Thankful draw for Sinner
Nicolas Jarry is Sinner's first opponent in the legendary Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. The South Tyrolean defeated the world number 34 from Chile in three sets in Beijing last year, before losing their first meeting in 's-Hertogenbosch in 2019. However, the defending champion can look forward to the draw for the rest of the tournament. His closest rivals Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic have all been drawn in the other half of the tableau. He would therefore only meet them in the final. Sinner, on the other hand, would face Holger Rune, local hero Alex De Minaur, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Taylor Fritz or Daniil Medvedev from the round of 16 onwards, provided he makes it through the first rounds.
In the last three years, Sinner has always reached at least the round of 16. Last year, he won his first Grand Slam title in Melbourne.
