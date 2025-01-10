Turquoise becomes blue
Great political migration: who comes, goes and stays
The imminent political turning point is bringing with it huge color shifts. After numerous federal states, the federal government is now also turning deep blue, while Sebastian Kurz's turquoise is becoming increasingly pale. At least seven ministers are leaving the ÖVP government team.
The departures of Magnus Brunner and Martin Kocher have been known for some time. The former Finance Minister has become an EU Commissioner and the former Economics Minister will become Governor of the Austrian National Bank in September.
Four ÖVP ministers have a chance of staying on
The fact that Minister for Europe Karoline Edtstadler will not continue under a Chancellor Herbert Kickl is nothing new, but her future job as Governor of Salzburg is surprising. Also leaving office on the ÖVP side are Ministers Alexander Schallenberg (Foreign Affairs), Susanne Raab (Women and Integration) and Martin Polaschek (Education).
Raab is taking over the leadership of the migration agency ICMP from former ÖVP leader Michael Spindelegger, while Polaschek has the right to return to the University of Graz, albeit no longer as Rector. Schallenberg's future is still open.
There are fewer posts in the ÖVP
Klaudia Tanner (Defense), Claudia Plakolm (Youth) and Norbert Totschnig (Agriculture) have good prospects of remaining in government. Interior Minister Gerhard Karner would also like to stay on. The designated party leader Christian Stocker will be the new Vice-Chancellor.
The newcomer from Upper Austria, Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer, is also said to have a certain chance of becoming a minister. One possible candidate for the foreign office is Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal, diplomat and government spokesman for the Turquoise-Blue party.
FPÖ can fill at least seven ministerial posts
The blue party is on the rise. They are expected to have at least seven members of government. In addition to Chancellor Herbert Kickl, the two party secretaries Christian Hafenecker and Michael Schnedlitz as well as Kickl's deputies Susanne Fürst and Dagmar Belakowitsch are being discussed for ministerial posts.
The financial expert and former ÖBB board member Arnold Schiefer is seen as a fixed starter. The previous club director and neo-mandate Norbert Nemeth and FPÖ economics expert Barbara Kolm are also mentioned. Barbara Kolm and Kickl's chief strategist Reinhard Teufel. The latter could move from the Lower Austrian state parliament to Ballhausplatz as head of cabinet or minister of the chancellery.
Nehammer does not accept National Council mandate
None of the ÖVP ministers who are leaving will end up as members of the National Council. Schallenberg did not run for office, all the others have another job. Nehammer will resign his seat. He is not entitled to the usual six-month salary continuation because he would have a mandate.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
