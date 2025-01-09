Multi-year contract
Formula 1 shooting star signs with Alpine
Formula 1 shooting star Franco Colapinto signs a multi-year contract with Alpine!
The 21-year-old Argentinian no longer had a place at Williams because the racing team brought Carlos Sainz to drive alongside Alex Albon. Colapinto therefore had to look for a new challenge and is now moving to Alpine.
Doohan already under pressure
However, not as a regular driver, but as a test and replacement driver, with Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan filling the two cockpits for 2025. However, the latter is already under pressure - even before the Formula 1 season has begun. Should Doohan fail to deliver, Colapinto would be given the chance, it is said. According to media reports, Doohan's contract will initially only guarantee the first six races of the coming season.
Flavio Briatore, senior advisor to Alpine, says: "We are delighted to have reached an agreement with Williams Racing to sign Franco Colapinto. Franco is undoubtedly one of the best young talents in motorsport. It is fair to say that his appearance on the Formula 1 grid last year surprised many, including myself, and his performances were very impressive for a rookie driver. We have our eye on the future and his signing means we have a large pool of young drivers to draw from and work with to develop the team for future success."
Franco Colapinto on his move: "I am delighted to have the opportunity to join the Alpine team. First of all, I would like to thank Williams for all their support from the moment I joined the Academy until the last race in Abu Dhabi. They made my dream of driving in Formula 1 a reality and I will always be grateful for that. Now it's time for a new chapter and to take on this challenge with the BWT Alpine Formula One Team is truly an honor."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
