Formula 1 shooting star signs with Alpine

Franco Colapinto on his move: "I am delighted to have the opportunity to join the Alpine team. First of all, I would like to thank Williams for all their support from the moment I joined the Academy until the last race in Abu Dhabi. They made my dream of driving in Formula 1 a reality and I will always be grateful for that. Now it's time for a new chapter and to take on this challenge with the BWT Alpine Formula One Team is truly an honor."