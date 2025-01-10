“Mayor’s party” for 40 years now

He himself was in office for 18 years before handing over to his successor Christoph Prinz. The latter even ran the town for a year longer before handing over to Christian Flammer - son of the list's founder. Locally, the non-partisan alliance therefore stands for a certain continuity. "In 40 years, we have only had the third mayor here, which is certainly a rarity in the whole of Lower Austria," the list is certain.