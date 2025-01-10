List is ahead by a nose
“Mayor’s party” for 40 years now
The Flammer list wants to continue its long success story in Bad Vöslau after the upcoming municipal elections in Lower Austria. The current head of the town is the son of the party's founder - and he still has big plans . . .
Alfred Flammer read the "Krone" series on the state of the state parties ahead of the municipal elections with great interest. However, the former politician took exception to one detail: Namely, that the ÖVP sees itself as the "mayor's party" of Lower Austria. A glance at the - black - map may confirm this not entirely unpretentious assessment, but Flammer can provide a personal counter-argument.
"If someone is the mayor's party ..."
Because the citizens' list named after him has been governing Bad Vöslau in the district of Baden with an absolute majority for 40 years now. And has done so since its foundation: "So if any party can call itself the mayor's party, then it's probably us," affirms the former mayor.
He himself was in office for 18 years before handing over to his successor Christoph Prinz. The latter even ran the town for a year longer before handing over to Christian Flammer - son of the list's founder. Locally, the non-partisan alliance therefore stands for a certain continuity. "In 40 years, we have only had the third mayor here, which is certainly a rarity in the whole of Lower Austria," the list is certain.
The recipe for success lies in small things
Why is that? "A large number of projects, from the new construction of the spa center, the design of squares and parks, to the renovation of Gainfarn Castle, the location of the music school, have made Bad Vöslau more liveable and lovable over the years," they say. And yet there is no desire to emulate the "big party slogan".
After all, the unanimous motto for 40 years now has been: "Community politics without party politics". The municipal initiative now has 110 members who focus their work on "the future of Bad Vöslau and the quality of life of its citizens". And apparently with success: since 2020, exactly 752 of 976 decisions have been passed unanimously, 208 by a majority. Only in 16 points did the Flammer list have to assert itself alone with its absolute majority.
