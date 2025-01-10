Nazi slogans and beards
Freedom Party in the role of victim: posters smeared
Freedom Party advertisements are currently the number one target of graffiti campaigns. Rarely - but nevertheless - are the perpetrators caught. In every case, charges are filed and the posters are replaced with new ones.
"No to fascists" above the face of Philipp Gerstenmayer in Wiener Neustadt, the word "Nazi" next to the likeness of Sascha Pospischil in Herzogenburg, torn down posters in Hollabrunn and Korneuburg and repeatedly painted "Hitler beards" - these are the current traces of vandalism that can be seen across Lower Austria, especially on FPÖ election posters.
Occasional perpetrators found by attentive observers
Rarely, but nevertheless, the perpetrators can be tracked down. A recent case in Tulln: 16 posters were damaged here. "Three people were seen by a person close to the FPÖ, the police were informed and the suspects known by name are now being investigated," reports spokesperson Joachim Lielacher. Postscript: In 2016, a former Green Party councillor and doctor was even convicted of "decorating" posters for presidential candidate Norbert Hofer.
"Such acts are not only disrespectful and vile, but also a direct attack on freedom of expression and fair political competition," says Martin Antauer, FPÖ district chairman of St. Pölten, condemning these actions. He also criticizes the lack of attitude from other parties. "The question arises as to whether the ÖVP and SPÖ tacitly accept or even approve of these acts. We call on everyone to speak out unequivocally in favor of a fair and objective election campaign," he asks for support.
Graffiti, torn up posters, Nazi slogans - the FPÖ, in full election campaign mode, also criticizes the lack of attitude of other parties towards these actions.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.