Freedom Party in the role of victim: posters smeared

"Such acts are not only disrespectful and vile, but also a direct attack on freedom of expression and fair political competition," says Martin Antauer, FPÖ district chairman of St. Pölten, condemning these actions. He also criticizes the lack of attitude from other parties. "The question arises as to whether the ÖVP and SPÖ tacitly accept or even approve of these acts. We call on everyone to speak out unequivocally in favor of a fair and objective election campaign," he asks for support.