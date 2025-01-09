Two burst pipes
Over a hundred households in Innsbruck without water
Two burst water pipes have been causing problems in Innsbruck since the early hours of Thursday morning. In the districts of Hötting and Rossau - near the DEZ shopping center - numerous apartments and a medical center are without running water. The repair work will probably continue into the evening.
The first burst water pipe occurred near the DEZ, specifically in Dr.-Ferdinand-Kogler-Straße on the corner of Geyrstraße, where the drinking water supply was interrupted for around 70 households as well as the medical center there. A pipe also burst in Botanikerstraße between house number 8 and the Oppolzerstraße junction in the early hours of the morning, affecting 40 to 45 homes according to Innsbrucker Kommunalbetriebe (IKB).
Residents supplied with water bottles
IKB supplied local residents with bottles of drinking water while the excavators rolled in early in the morning to repair the damage. The municipal utilities estimated that the work would probably continue until late afternoon or into the evening.
Our technicians are currently repairing the damage. The drinking water supply had to be interrupted.
Several road closures were set up in the course of the work: Near the DEZ, Dr.-Ferdinand-Kogler-Straße was closed, the Südring was not affected. The DEZ was still accessible. In Botanikerstraße, the area had to be closed to all traffic from 11 a.m. until the evening hours.
Exact cause unknown, soil stressed
According to IKB, the fact that two water pipes burst at the same time is a coincidence and there is no connection. In general, such incidents occur more frequently in winter because the ground is in motion due to the temperature changes. "However, the exact cause of the current pipe burst is not known."
