Glasner boss missing: body now found

The body of an English mountaineer who had been wanted since January 1 was found on Wednesday in the Adamello massif in Trentino in northern Italy. The body was discovered under the snow at an altitude of 2,600 meters. A second missing English mountaineer is still being searched for with the help of helicopters and drones, according to the Trentino Alpine Rescue Service. Sniffer dogs are taking part in the search operation.