Carinthian derby as a duel between the two offensive powers

The "100" is the number of the hour at the KAC before the derby! Because Kirk Furey will play his 100th game as head of the KAC command bridge against VSV. He is only the eighth coach ever to do so in Klagenfurt - and with 66.7 percent of games won, he has the best statistics of any previous coach since the league was founded. He expects a heated duel: "Both clubs have been in great form for weeks - we can't let up for a second," the 48-year-old demands. As the two attacking powers clash: Villach holds at 130 goals for the season, KAC at 123.