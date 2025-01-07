Vorteilswelt
World Cup on the Kreischberg

A young “heroine of the air” aims high

Nachrichten
07.01.2025 20:00

Hanna Karrer is only 16 years old, but is already showing off her jumps in the World Cup this year. From Thursday, the freestyle boarder can be admired on the Kreischberg. The talent from Gleisdorf has big plans for the future.

The spectacular big air final in Klagenfurt's Wörthersee Stadium on Sunday took place without Hanna Karrer, but only the best eight female boarders from the qualification were allowed to compete. "I'm still happy with my jumps and I'm really looking forward to the Big Air on Kreischberg," said the twelfth-placed qualifier from Klagenfurt. "My immediate family will be watching me, cheering me on and hopefully enjoying it with me," explains the 16-year-old from Gleisdorf ahead of her first World Cup event on Austrian snow. 

A satisfied smile on Hanna Karrer's face
A satisfied smile on Hanna Karrer's face
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

Breakthrough last year
The past year was a tough one for the teenager: slopestyle gold at the Youth Olympics in Korea in January, two European Cup victories in February, then a broken collarbone in a fall in Flachauwinkel. "It didn't hurt as much as my shoulder injury the year before, but it was extremely difficult mentally. When you hurt yourself for the first time, you think: That was stupid. But the second time, you realize how dangerous our sport can be."

Karrer came tenth in Chur, making her the best ÖSV athlete
Karrer came tenth in Chur, making her the best ÖSV athlete
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

For three months, jumping was out of the question, but Karrer still landed softly in the World Cup in autumn: in the Big Air in Chur (Switzerland), she finished tenth and best ÖSV athlete. "Last year, everything actually went better for me than I ever thought it would. Now I'm excited to see what else 2025 will bring," says the 16-year-old.

Big Air World Cup on the Kreischberg

Thursday, January 9, 2025:
10.30 am: Women's freeski qualification
13.35: Snowboard qualification ladies

Friday, January 10, 2025:
10.30 am: Freeski qualification men
18.00: Freeski final of the top 8 women and top 10 men

Saturday, January 11, 2025:
10.30 am: Men's snowboard qualification
18.00: Snowboard final of the top 8 women and top 10 men

ORF 1 will broadcast the two finals on Friday (10.01.) and Saturday (11.01.) from 17.50 hrs.

World Championships and Olympics beckon
In addition to further World Cup appearances in Big Air and Slopestyle, the Gleisdorf native can look forward to her first World Championships (March 17-30 in Engadin, Switzerland) with the "big boys" if she does well: "That would be an absolute highlight! It will also be exciting in terms of qualifying for the Olympics." This means that the year 2026 is already casting its long shadow over her young career.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Michael Höller
Michael Höller
