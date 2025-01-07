A young “heroine of the air” aims high

The spectacular big air final in Klagenfurt's Wörthersee Stadium on Sunday took place without Hanna Karrer, but only the best eight female boarders from the qualification were allowed to compete. "I'm still happy with my jumps and I'm really looking forward to the Big Air on Kreischberg," said the twelfth-placed qualifier from Klagenfurt. "My immediate family will be watching me, cheering me on and hopefully enjoying it with me," explains the 16-year-old from Gleisdorf ahead of her first World Cup event on Austrian snow.