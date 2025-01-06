New federal government
Doskozil: Cuts will affect the masses
Burgenland's Governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ) commented on the collapse of the government negotiations on Monday evening. The ÖVP had "crashed and burned". Van der Bellen's move to entrust FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl with the task of forming a government was to be expected.
The next government would definitely try to make cuts, for example to pensions and the healthcare sector. "There will be cuts where it affects the broad masses". If necessary, Burgenland would take the matter back to the Constitutional Court if the new government were to change the retirement age by simple law.
Care facility in every municipality
The SPÖ Burgenland officially launched its election campaign for the regional elections on January 19 in Oberwart on Monday. Doskozil announced that in future every municipality would have a care facility. A three-digit million sum is to be used for this - from a lawsuit against the investor Michael Tojner relating to former non-profit housing companies. The politician "most likely" expects a victory in this case.
Minimum wage of 2300 euros net
Further topics of the speech were the minimum wage in Burgenland and affordable housing. The minimum wage started at 1700 euros net and now stands at 2300 euros net. "I now believe that even social democratic politicians who are against the minimum wage and argue against it have no idea what it means to live on 1,600 euros." Those politicians should experience for themselves what it's like to be on the margins of society: "Then politics would also be more humane. In the meantime, I miss that immensely."
On the subject of affordable housing, Doskozil announced a report on housing cooperatives on Monday. "I was always skeptical. Is everything going right? I am particularly skeptical when two banks own a non-profit cooperative," he explained. The result is to be discussed in January after the election and tenants will get their money back.
The provincial election is scheduled for Sunday, January 19.
