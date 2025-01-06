Doskozil: Cuts will affect the masses

Minimum wage of 2300 euros net

Further topics of the speech were the minimum wage in Burgenland and affordable housing. The minimum wage started at 1700 euros net and now stands at 2300 euros net. "I now believe that even social democratic politicians who are against the minimum wage and argue against it have no idea what it means to live on 1,600 euros." Those politicians should experience for themselves what it's like to be on the margins of society: "Then politics would also be more humane. In the meantime, I miss that immensely."