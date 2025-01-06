Trump: Canada should merge with the USA

After a meeting with Trudeau at his private residence in Florida, the right-wing populist mocked the fact that he had dinner with a governor. In the USA, this is the official title for the heads of government of the individual states. Trump said that Canada should become the 51st US state if it could not cope with the increased tariffs. His expansion plans go even further: he has already declared that he wants to buy the Danish island of Greenland and take control of the Panama Canal.