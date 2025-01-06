Trump: Canada should merge with the USA

Vorteilswelt
Nachrichten
06.01.2025 21:10

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation on Monday (see video above). The future US President Donald Trump then suggested that Canada should merge with the USA after all. There would then be no tariffs and taxes would fall significantly.

Trump wrote this on Monday in his online service Truth Social. "Together - what a great nation that would be". The politician announced at the end of November that he would impose a 25 percent tariff on imports from Canada.

After a meeting with Trudeau at his private residence in Florida, the right-wing populist mocked the fact that he had dinner with a governor. In the USA, this is the official title for the heads of government of the individual states. Trump said that Canada should become the 51st US state if it could not cope with the increased tariffs. His expansion plans go even further: he has already declared that he wants to buy the Danish island of Greenland and take control of the Panama Canal.

Canada's outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Canada's outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
(Bild: AP/Adrian Wyld)

What happens after his resignation?
Canada is the largest country in the world in terms of area and has a population of around 40 million. As reported, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation as leader of the Liberal Party and head of government on Monday. He intends to remain in office until a successor has been found.

How and when his party will appoint a successor internally remained unclear at first. The next regular parliamentary election would be in the fall, but a vote of no confidence could force a new election. An emergency meeting of the Liberal parliamentary group is scheduled for Wednesday.

Trudeau has repeatedly been publicly called on to resign - due to poor poll ratings. Many people accuse him of not keeping his promises. For example, prices have risen too much and there is too little housing in the country.

