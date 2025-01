Election in Linz: Candidates still have room for improvement

"Krone": Linz has been consistently red since 1945. Is this the first time the SPÖ has to worry?

Peter Filzmaier: Linz is still an electoral market that favors the SPÖ. Even if its core voters today are less and less the workers at Voest and the former Chemie Linz AG, but ex-hackers in retirement. The big unknown is voter turnout. So SPÖ candidate Dietmar Prammer should not be too confident of victory.