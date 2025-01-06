Greens lament “black day for Austria”

Neos attack the Greens - and see the ÖVP as responsible

As is well known, it was the Neos who caused the negotiations on the "sugar coalition" to collapse. The fact that the Greens are now accusing the Pinks of "irresponsibility" really infuriates Neos state spokesperson Claudia Gamon: "If the Greens are now talking about a black day for Austria, then that is pure hypocrisy. For years, the Greens in the federal government and also in the provincial government have pursued policies that ignored the needs of the people." It was precisely this misguided policy that took away people's trust in the established parties and paved the way for the FPÖ. Incidentally, the People's Party alone now bears responsibility - and not the Neos: "The truth is: a Chancellor Kickl will only become a reality if the ÖVP is prepared to do so. We have already seen after the elections in Vorarlberg that the People's Party is rolling out the red carpet for the FPÖ everywhere - contrary to its statements."