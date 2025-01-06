Political quake in the federal government:
Greens lament “black day for Austria”
The events in Vienna and the increasing likelihood of an FPÖ-ÖVP federal government under Chancellor Herbert Kickl are also making waves in Vorarlberg. While the Greens are not sparing with their criticism, Governor Markus Wallner (ÖVP) sees no alternative to coalition negotiations with the FPÖ.
For Daniel Zadra and Eva Hammerer, who together form the dual leadership of the Vorarlberg Greens, the case is clear: "There is obviously no way around a Chancellor Kickl and a government with the anti-European and extreme right-wing FPÖ - this is a black day for Austria." For the Ländle Greens, the fact that Herbert Kickl is now likely to make it into the chancellorship after all is the result of irresponsible politics: "The ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS have failed to put their responsibility for the country above party tactical considerations. With this failure, they have opened the door to power for the FPÖ."
Zadra is particularly harsh on the ÖVP - and also on Governor Markus Wallner, who in the past had decidedly ruled out a coalition with Kickl: "Now it is becoming clear how much the promises of the ÖVP and Governor Wallner are actually worth. They are prepared to become Kickl's stooge out of pure power politics."
Neos attack the Greens - and see the ÖVP as responsible
As is well known, it was the Neos who caused the negotiations on the "sugar coalition" to collapse. The fact that the Greens are now accusing the Pinks of "irresponsibility" really infuriates Neos state spokesperson Claudia Gamon: "If the Greens are now talking about a black day for Austria, then that is pure hypocrisy. For years, the Greens in the federal government and also in the provincial government have pursued policies that ignored the needs of the people." It was precisely this misguided policy that took away people's trust in the established parties and paved the way for the FPÖ. Incidentally, the People's Party alone now bears responsibility - and not the Neos: "The truth is: a Chancellor Kickl will only become a reality if the ÖVP is prepared to do so. We have already seen after the elections in Vorarlberg that the People's Party is rolling out the red carpet for the FPÖ everywhere - contrary to its statements."
Wallner welcomes talks with FPÖ
For his part, state leader Wallner has also spoken out: He welcomed the Federal President's decision to award the government formation contract to Kickl, as "Austria quickly needs a federal government capable of taking action to deal with the current challenges". Wallner believes that the People's Party is prepared to enter into a coalition with the FPÖ as a junior partner: "The alternative would be a new election, which I think is definitely the wrong way to go at the moment given the very tense economic and budget situation."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.