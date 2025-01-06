Vorteilswelt
Residents in hospital

Balcony fires due to candles, ash and gusts of wind

Nachrichten
06.01.2025 11:00

Fire alarm on Monday in the middle of the night on the Wattenberg in Tyrol! Ashes may have ignited in a pastry bucket in a vacation home. The owner (73) reacted with lightning speed and was able to extinguish most of the fire himself. A fire also broke out in nearby Wattens.

The fire broke out in the vacation home on the Wattenberg shortly after 3 a.m. on Monday. "The 73-year-old owner, a local resident, was able to extinguish most of the fire himself before the fire department arrived and completely removed the remaining embers as part of the extinguishing work," said the police.

Taken to hospital for clarification
Ash probably ignited in a plastic bucket on the wooden balcony and spread from there towards the roof truss. The owner and his wife were taken to hospital in Hall in Tirol by the ambulance service to investigate the possibility of smoke inhalation. "The amount of damage caused is currently unknown," said the executive.

The fire and rescue services were called to a fire in an apartment building in Wattens at around 5.30 am. (Bild: zoom.tirol)
The fire and rescue services were called to a fire in an apartment building in Wattens at around 5.30 am.
(Bild: zoom.tirol)

Strong winds may have started the fire
A short time later, the sirens were wailing in Wattens, just a few kilometers away. Shortly before 5.30 a.m., a fire broke out on a balcony of an apartment building. Here, too, the residents were able to extinguish most of the fire themselves before the fire department arrived and removed the remaining embers. "According to the residents, the fire was probably caused by a cemetery candle in a glass vase on the balcony due to the strong wind," explain the investigators.

The facade, balcony door and several objects on the balcony were damaged. (Bild: zoom.tirol)
The facade, balcony door and several objects on the balcony were damaged.
(Bild: zoom.tirol)

A bucket of cooking oil on the balcony may have contributed to the spread of the fire. The family was also taken to the hospital in Hall to investigate the possibility of smoke inhalation. "The façade, a balcony door and objects on the balcony were damaged by the fire," emphasized the police.

