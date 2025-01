Abersee’s Glöckler crowd wakes up spring

Caps made of tissue paper do not tolerate moisture

The Glöckler's caps are covered with tissue paper. They are lovingly repaired every year. "That's why we're quite susceptible to the weather," said Mayrhauser and his bell ringers, looking up at the sky with concern. The onset of winter almost put a spanner in the works for the run on Friday - it always takes place on 3 and 4 January. Fortunately, it stayed dry.