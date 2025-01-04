Before the introduction of ELGA
Software in Tyrolean care homes only partially compatible
The integration of the ELGA electronic health record is welcomed by Reinhard Griener, Quality Manager of Innsbruck Social Services. But there are hurdles.
Facilitating work processes, reducing bureaucracy and increasing the overall quality of care is the aim of integrating the electronic health record into the care software of Tyrolean retirement and nursing homes.
Innsbrucker Sozialen Dienste (ISD) GmbH, which operates eight homes with 1,000 beds and 1,500 employees in the provincial capital, has already gained initial experience, as quality manager Reinhard Griener reported in response to an inquiry from the "Krone" newspaper.
In summary, there is still room for improvement from ISD's point of view when it comes to making things significantly easier for nursing staff in care homes for the elderly.
Dr. Reinhard Griener
There isstill room for improvementin terms of functionality
"From ISD's 2024 engagement with the topic of ELGA, whereby an overall view of ELGA and our internal ISD care software and connection infrastructure must of course always be considered, there was considerable financial and personnel expenditure in IT operations, but there was still room for improvement in terms of functionality." Retrieving transfer/discharge reports from the hospital and nursing homes in ELGA would be significantly more efficient by directly transferring individual data into the in-house software system than a pure PDF retrieval, which is identical to the previous analog printout in terms of content and functionality, explains Griener.
Various software products in use
"We would see a continuous medication process in ELGA as a real improvement: Hospital gives a therapy suggestion - GP orders - prescribed medication is immediately available in the care home software - and all as an electronic process without system breaks with paper, telephone etc.," says Griener.
In addition, there are five or more different software products in use in the homes - "I am not aware that these systems can exchange data with each other in a structured way without ELGA, nor can I imagine that they can". From the point of view of ISD, which also operates the Reichenau residential home in Innsbruck, the functionality of electronic data transfer can still be improved.
