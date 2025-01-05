82nd Golden Globes: Gala awaits with star power

The epic "The Brutalist" by US director Brady Corbet has seven chances of winning, followed by "Conclave" with six nominations. The Vatican thriller by director Edward Berger is one of six candidates in the "Best Drama" category. The gripping film about intrigue and power struggles in the election of the new head of the church also picked up nominations in the categories Director (Berger), Leading Actor (Ralph Fiennes), Supporting Actress (Isabella Rossellini), Film Music (Volker Bertelmann) and for the screenplay.