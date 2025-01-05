Who will win the trophy?
82nd Golden Globes: Gala awaits with star power
Will the musical thriller "Emilia Pérez" about a Mexican cartel boss who has his gender reassigned to a woman win the most trophies? Can the Austrian-Swiss Oscar winner Edward Berger continue his triumphal march in Hollywood with the Vatican thriller "Conclave"? These and other questions will be answered on Sunday night when the 82nd Golden Globes are awarded in Los Angeles.
One thing is certain: you can expect a gala with star power. Celebrities such as Demi Moore, Sharon Stone, Glenn Close, Salma Hayek, Elton John, Andrew Garfield, Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton and Nicolas Cage have been invited to present trophies on stage.
Among the nominees expected to attend the 82nd Globe Awards are stars such as Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Nicole Kidman, Pamela Anderson, Ralph Fiennes, Adrien Brody, Timothée Chalamet and Daniel Craig.
"Emilia Pérez" leads the field of nominees
The musical comedy "Emilia Pérez" by French star director Jacques Audiard enters the trophy race with ten nominations - trumping last year's frontrunner "Barbie", which had nine in 2024.
The epic "The Brutalist" by US director Brady Corbet has seven chances of winning, followed by "Conclave" with six nominations. The Vatican thriller by director Edward Berger is one of six candidates in the "Best Drama" category. The gripping film about intrigue and power struggles in the election of the new head of the church also picked up nominations in the categories Director (Berger), Leading Actor (Ralph Fiennes), Supporting Actress (Isabella Rossellini), Film Music (Volker Bertelmann) and for the screenplay.
Berger is once again on course for success in Hollywood. In 2023, his literary adaptation "Nothing New in the West" won four Oscar trophies - including Best International Film and for the film score by Volker Bertelmann. Berger was born in Wolfsburg, lives mainly in Berlin and has Austrian and Swiss citizenship through his parents.
Double chance for Stan, record for Washington
September 5" by Swiss director Tim Fehlbaum also made it into the "Best Drama" category. In the film about the 1972 Olympic bombing in Munich, Leonie Benesch ("Das Lehrerzimmer") has a strong role as an interpreter.
"Emilia Pérez" is one of the candidates in the "Best Musical or Comedy" category. Among others, lead actress Karla Sofía Gascón, supporting actresses Zoe Saldana and Selena Gomez and director Audiard have a chance of winning.
In the category "Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama", actresses such as Pamela Anderson ("The Last Showgirl"), Angelina Jolie ("Maria"), Tilda Swinton ("The Room Next Door") and Nicole Kidman ("Babygirl") are nominated.
In the men's category, alongside Ralph Fiennes ("Conclave"), colleagues such as Adrien Brody ("The Brutalist"), Colman Domingo ("Sing Sing"), Timothée Chalamet ("A Complete Unknown") and Daniel Craig ("Queer") can hope for a Globe.
Romanian-American actor Sebastian Stan is nominated twice: for his role as the young Donald Trump in the film biopic "The Apprentice" and for the black comedy "A Different Man".
Denzel Washington (70) is a record holder with the 11th Globe nomination in his long career - as the black actor with historically the most chances to win. In "Gladiator II", he shines in a supporting role as the power-hungry Macrinus.
Germany's Oscar hopeful also nominated
The gripping drama "The Seeds of the Sacred Fig Tree" is in the running in the "Best Non-English Language Film" category. The director is Mohammad Rasoulof, an Iranian who fled to Germany and shot the film secretly in his home country.
It tells the story of the effects of the political protests in Iran on a family with two daughters. Germany also submitted the film for the 97th Academy Awards in March. It was mainly produced in Germany and can therefore enter the race for the country. The other Globes nominees in the non-English language film category include "Emilia Pérez" (France), the historical drama "Vermiglio" (Italy) and the drama "All We Imagine as Light" (India).
German film composer Hans Zimmer (67) is up for his 16th Globe nomination - this time with the film music for the science fiction drama "Dune: Part Two". The Frankfurt-born composer won his third trophy for "Dune" in 2022, after "Gladiator" (2001) and "The Lion King" (1995).
"The Bear" with five chances to win in the TV categories
The Globes are awarded in 27 film and TV categories. In the TV category, the hit series "The Bear: King of the Kitchen" leads with five nominations, followed by the crime comedy series "Only Murders in the Building" and the literary series adaptation "Shogun", each with four chances to win.
The Globe distributors like to advertise their trophy show as "Hollywood's party of the year", at which plenty of champagne traditionally flows. Celebrated top chef Nobu Matsuhisa feeds the guests with sushi delicacies for the second time in a row. US comedian Nikki Glaser (40) will host the gala for the first time. Previous shows have been hosted by stars such as Ricky Gervais, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.
More than 300 journalists from all over the world vote for the award winners. The trophies in the form of a gold-colored globe are sometimes seen as an Oscar barometer at the start of the film award season, but this calculation does not always work out. With more than 10,000 Academy members, significantly more jurors vote on the Oscar contenders.
The nominations for Hollywood's highest award will be announced on January 17, with the 97th trophy show taking place on March 2.
