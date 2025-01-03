New Doskozil model
State-owned housing: Mom & daughter first tenants
"Ownership at a construction price": this was the motto under which Governor Hans Peter Doskozil handed over the first unit of state-owned housing to a mother and her child in Pinkafeld - bread and salt as traditional symbols for a happy future.
Bread stands for the necessities of life, salt for the necessary seasoning. With this time-honored blessing, Landesimmobilien GmbH (LIB) and its subsidiary SOWO Burgenland ("So Wohnt Burgenland") completed the pilot project in state-owned housing to the utmost satisfaction of the planners. A new chapter in residential construction was opened under the slogan "Property at a construction price". A semi-detached house complex in Pinkafeld has been completed. The first of a total of six residential units has already been handed over.
This model makes it possible to acquire property at the construction price and not at the often much higher market value.
LH Hans Peter Doskozil
Bread and salt for moving in
"With our concept, we enable people to realize their dream of owning their own home at fair, transparent conditions," emphasized Governor Hans Peter Doskozil. In the presence of Housing Minister Heinrich Dorner and SOWO Managing Director Melanie Piskernik, he presented the tenant, who will be moving into the first apartment with her daughter, with bread and salt as traditional gifts.
No hidden costs
"The semi-detached house complex, including the six residential units, was built with the option of a further six, all of which can be purchased via a hire-purchase system," explained Doskozil. Dorner referred to the planning security for the property: "The land portion only has to be paid when the purchase option is exercised. There are no hidden monthly costs. The loan installment remains fixed and is not subject to subsequent interest rate increases."
About the project
In the semi-detached house complex in Pinkafeld, two residential units have been allocated and two others reserved. The total net cost of the project is €2.4 million - the construction costs amount to €360,000 and the land €40,000. Further state-owned housing projects are already being planned, including in Gols, Trausdorf, Mattersburg and Güssing as well as in the Oberpullendorf district.
From air heat pumps to parquet flooring
Piskernik emphasized the high-quality fittings: solid brick construction, air heat pump with underfloor heating, plastic aluminium windows, parquet floors, external blinds, bathtub and shower, three bedrooms, carport, 119 m2 of living space and 350 to 450 m2 of garden!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
