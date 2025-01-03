State-owned housing: Mom & daughter first tenants

No hidden costs

"The semi-detached house complex, including the six residential units, was built with the option of a further six, all of which can be purchased via a hire-purchase system," explained Doskozil. Dorner referred to the planning security for the property: "The land portion only has to be paid when the purchase option is exercised. There are no hidden monthly costs. The loan installment remains fixed and is not subject to subsequent interest rate increases."