Manipulated photo becomes a political bone of contention

That's a whole different league," says Florian Weigl. The ÖVP local councillor from St. Martin-Karlsbach in the district of Melk was unceremoniously retouched out of a joint photo with SPÖ mayor Martin Ritzmaier. The procedure is "not new", but surprising in this form. For some time now, attempts have been made to keep the opposition municipal politician as "unpresentable" as possible. Since the relatively close result of the last municipal council election, in which, according to Weigl, only a few votes decided the mayor's seat, "the SPÖ has been trying to get me away from all activities", says Weigl, identifying a tactic behind this.