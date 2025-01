From the cruel war front back to life

On 17 March 1918, after fighting on the Italian front in the Monte Grappa area, his unit was relieved again and went into reserve via Cassa Bolin, Arten, Mugnai, Pedavena to Colli di Murle, where the completely exhausted soldiers stayed for three days and then left for Can near Belluno (around 120 kilometers from the Carinthian border). In his diary, Arneiz writes for the first time about the terrible starvation that affects neither soldiers nor civilians. After four years of war, all the affected regions were on the brink of collapse. Nevertheless, there is hope: