Environmental success for the “Krone”: chemical banned

It took 15 years in Brussels

Nevertheless, it took another 15 years until the final eco-triumph this December before the bureaucrats in Brussels were able to bring themselves to ban bisphenol completely. The ban now adopted by the Commission covers BPA in all products that come into contact with food, such as plastic packaging, metal coatings in food cans and reusable drinking bottles. It will also be extended to other bisphenols that are considered toxic to reproduction or endocrine disruptors.