Back in the pacifier
Environmental success for the “Krone”: chemical banned
Together with Global 2000, the "Krone" had fought tenaciously for a ban on the dangerous chemical bisphenol A. Now the EU Commission has finally decided to ban it!
The environmental protection organization Global 2000 had already tested a wide range of different plastic articles for harmful substances in 2009. The result was deeply shocking and frightening for all moms and dads: large quantities of BPA were detected in almost all commercially available baby soothers and a ban was subsequently imposed.
2000-fold exceedances
"The concentrations that we measured in saliva simulants at the time were 200 to 2000 times higher than the dose considered acceptable for babies and toddlers today. In retrospect, the fact that Austria immediately withdrew the pacifiers from the market and imposed an Austria-wide ban was the only right decision," says Global 2000 chemist Dr. Helmut Burtscher-Schaden, recalling the dramatic situation at the beginning of the struggle for a ban on the - scientifically proven - hormone-damaging chemical.
It took 15 years in Brussels
Nevertheless, it took another 15 years until the final eco-triumph this December before the bureaucrats in Brussels were able to bring themselves to ban bisphenol completely. The ban now adopted by the Commission covers BPA in all products that come into contact with food, such as plastic packaging, metal coatings in food cans and reusable drinking bottles. It will also be extended to other bisphenols that are considered toxic to reproduction or endocrine disruptors.
The implementation period is 18 months
After an implementation period of 18 months, the danger is finally averted. Burtscher-Schaden is jubilant. Science has shown that even the smallest amounts of BPA can affect health, especially the endocrine system.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.