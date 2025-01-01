What was left undone in 2024 – and is still waiting…

Tidy up the cellar

Of course, it's easier and a little more comfortable to lie on the sofa and think about what you should change in your life. What do you hold on to, what do you let go of, where are you hesitant, where are you firmly convinced? Well, in reality, considerations like these are just one thing: the perfect excuse to avoid having to go down to the basement and finally sort out the enormous accumulation of ugly, useless, bulky and broken things. Now is always the best time: there's bound to be another Christmas present that should end up in the bulky waste bin, but has to go back into the cellar due to insufficiently trained hard-heartedness...