EM sayings of the year
Gregoritsch: “If dad finds out now, …”
Even in 2024, the world of sport provided plenty of excitement and smiles. Here is a selection of the best sayings from the EURO in Germany.
"If dad finds out now that I'm not going to the concert, he'll call me." Michael Gregoritsch decided against the ÖFB team's joint visit to Rod Stewart's concert, of which his father and former U21 team boss Werner Gregoritsch is a big fan.
"Football-wise, he's almost at outfield player level. But he's not one of our 25 best outfield players now, otherwise we would have nominated him as an outfield player." ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick on one-goalkeeper Patrick Pentz.
"Dodel of the nation"
"I've hardly seen a player who plays with such a calm pulse. You never get the feeling that he's even the slightest bit nervous." Christoph Baumgartner on midfielder Florian Grillitsch.
"We've been preparing for this day for two years. We're all really looking forward to it." Ralf Rangnick ahead of the opening game against France.
"After a game like that, where you're the doddle of the nation, it's not a bad thing to face it straight away so that the whole thing is ticked off." Maximilian Wöber appeared at the press conference the day after his own goal against France.
"I have a red-green weakness, I probably can't tell the difference between orange and red very well anyway." Ralf Rangnick indifferent about the presumed superiority of Dutch fans in the match against "Oranje".
"The coach is simply a doer"
"I put it in ice cold." Marcel Sabitzer on his winning goal to make it 3:2 against the Netherlands.
"The coach is simply a doer. When he sets his mind to something or wants something, he gnaws at it until it's the way he wants it." Florian Grillitsch on Rangnick ahead of the round of 16 against Turkey.
"I'm the captain of this team, I want to lead the way and make the difference with my presence." David Alaba on his European Championship role as "non-playing captain".
"We need hot hearts on the pitch, but also a cool head in every situation." Ralf Rangnick ahead of the round of 16 against Turkey.
"When you see how much we invested in this game today and how many scoring chances we missed, the whole thing feels pretty grotesque and surreal." Ralf Rangnick after the 2-1 defeat to Turkey in the round of 16.
"We did so much, tried everything, but in the end I think we were undeservedly eliminated, at least from an Austrian perspective." Gregoritsch after the Turkey match.
"The soccer gods are not always merciful."
"You come to the national team to win the European Championship and not to win at 'Call of Duty'." Italy coach Luciano Spalletti is in favor of restricting his players' Playstation activities to a certain extent.
"I don't constantly ask them for details. Just like I don't tell the bus driver which way to go." Poland team boss Michal Probierz does not constantly inquire about the state of health of the ailing Robert Lewandowski.
"We didn't lose any feathers, but we did lose a nose." Didier Deschamps on the broken nose suffered by Kylian Mbappe in the 1-0 win over Austria.
"We've been on the podium three times in international competitions. And yet we are still seen as the Cinderella of major tournaments." Croatia team boss Zlatko Dalic on his team's international standing.
"I said to Fülle during the warm-up: If we both get in today, you'll know when I get the ball. The cross was blocked twice, the third came in - and Fülle puts it in superbly." David Raum, who came on as a substitute like Niclas Füllkrug in the 1-1 draw against Switzerland, on Germany's late equalizer.
"The soccer gods are not always merciful." Luka Modric remains without a title in the national jersey after Croatia's elimination.
"Ridiculous hand rule"
"It's not finished yet. I don't want to go out." Georgia team boss Willy Sagnol on his surprise team ahead of the round of 16 against Spain.
"I've really had enough of this ridiculous hand rule." Denmark team boss Kasper Hjulmand, after a penalty goal was awarded following a minimal touch of the ball from Joachim Andersen's hand in the 2-0 defeat to Germany in the round of 16.
"I wanted to change that result, it was a big blemish in my career." Turkey team boss Vincenzo Montella put the memory of the 6-1 defeat to the ÖFB team in a test in Vienna in March to the back of his mind with the 2-1 win over Austria in the round of 16.
"We are number one with the fans. They are with us everywhere. It's the same in every stadium. But of course it's a number higher in Berlin. We Turks are everywhere." Turkey captain Hakan Calhanoglu ahead of the Berlin quarter-final against the Netherlands.
"Long live diversity, long live the Republic, long live France." Marcus Thuram in reaction to the outcome of the second round of the French parliamentary elections, in which the far right surprisingly did not prevail.
"Lowering the nation's blood pressure"
"When I scored, I took the ball, didn't think twice and just shot." 16-year-old Lamin Yamal after his remarkable equalizer in the semi-final to draw Spain 1-1 with France, making him the youngest goalscorer in European Championship history.
"May I encourage you to fix victory without last-minute wonder goals or penalty dramas, for I am sure that would ease the strain on the nation's collective heart rate and blood pressure." Great Britain's King Charles III after the semi-final in reference to some of England's "last minute" decider goals.
"My goal was to celebrate my birthday here in Germany." Lamin Yamal, whose 17th birthday fell on the day before the final, after Spain's semi-final victory.
"I had the ambition to become European champion. I had the ambition to play a good European Championship. I achieved neither of those things. That's a disappointment." Kylian Mbappe after France's elimination in the semi-final against Spain.
"Just one more step and we'll be in the history books." Captain Harry Kane senses a historic opportunity to win England's first European Championship title.
"Ultimately we missed our target and we'll have to live with that, but as always we'll pick ourselves up, knock the dust off us and be ready to fight in the England shirt again." Harry Kane after the final defeat against Spain.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.