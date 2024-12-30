Schneider’s headed goal is the highlight of the Bulls game

However, the fireworks failed to materialize, even though the Bulls generated a lot of pressure at times. "It was a deserved win, apart from the execution in front of goal, we did a good job," said coach Oliver Davis, who was able to take a lot of positives from the 40th league win in 2024. Benji Nissner once again proved his scoring prowess with the brace. "The glass is bouncing for me at the moment. But the most important thing is that we score at least one more goal than our opponents."