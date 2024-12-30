3:1 against Innsbruck
Schneider’s headed goal is the highlight of the Bulls game
Ice Bulls slide into the new year with a 3:1 win over Innsbruck. Peter Schneider proved his brains with his goal. It was the 65th league game in 2024 for Oliver David's cracks. Two more players questionable for the next game.
Sinking the puck into the corner of the net with his head - with this curious goal, captain Schneider made it 3:1 for the Eisbullen at the end of the middle third against Innsbruck - and the eye-catcher of the evening. For Salzburg, it was an evening of redemption after the 1:6 debacle at home against Vorarlberg.
In the end, the champions won the 65th and final ice hockey league game of the year with a 3:1 victory over the bottom team. The team put up a good fight with only three blocks and the recently acquired Graz goalkeeper Brandner from Celje. It only looked like Nissner's early brace to make it 2:0.
The ball is bouncing for me at the moment. But the most important thing is that we scored at least one more goal than our opponents
Benjamin Nissner
However, the fireworks failed to materialize, even though the Bulls generated a lot of pressure at times. "It was a deserved win, apart from the execution in front of goal, we did a good job," said coach Oliver Davis, who was able to take a lot of positives from the 40th league win in 2024. Benji Nissner once again proved his scoring prowess with the brace. "The glass is bouncing for me at the moment. But the most important thing is that we score at least one more goal than our opponents."
The team travels to Linz on New Year's Day. Where five forwards will still be out of action. Genoway, who missed yesterday with knee problems, and goalscorer Kosmachuk are also questionable.
