Tauern Tunnel: Key section causes problems

The workers who were in the tunnel at the time of the incident were very lucky and remained unharmed. They left the tunnel on the Carinthian side. The exact cause of the incident has not yet been determined. The 8.4-kilometre-long tunnel has been under renovation since mid-November, and work has also recently been carried out in the area of the north portal. "According to precise measurements, around seven meters of the tunnel vault are affected," says ÖBB spokesman Robert Mosser. There should be no further danger for the time being. "The immediate neighboring areas are stable and show no signs of impairment," reassures Mosser. Provincial geologist Gerald Valentin has been informed, but the renovation is basically the responsibility of ÖBB, the owner of the tunnel.