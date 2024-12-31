This is how clear the view of the fireworks will be this year

Snow on Friday night

The mildest day of the week awaits us on Thursday. "The clouds will thicken and it will start to rain in the afternoon. Towards the evening, the snow line will drop to 300 to 400 meters. It will then snow everywhere during the night into Friday, and in the morning there will also be fresh snow at lower altitudes," says Ohms. But the joy of the white splendor will not last long, because Friday will be dry again. Compared to the beginning of the week, it will be up to fifteen degrees colder on the mountains on Friday. At the weekend, the meteorologist expects dry weather and sunny spells.