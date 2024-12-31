Clear night sky
This is how clear the view of the fireworks will be this year
"It will be cloudless at midnight," promises Alexander Ohms, meteorologist at GeoSphere Austria, the best view of the play of colors in the Upper Austrian New Year's Eve sky. But it will be frosty cold. The meteorologist is forecasting minus two degrees in the central region, with up to minus nine degrees possible in the Mühlviertel.
"During the day there will still be some fog patches, but these will clear during the afternoon due to the influence of a westerly wind. Fog is unlikely on New Year's Eve. It will be a windless night," says Ohms. So at least the first half of the night will remain clear. After that, the phenomenon of man-made fog will set in due to the many rockets fired.
High levels of particulate matter
"The fine dust in the air will cause dense ground fog to form. In general, we currently have a high level of particulate matter pollution, so the air will be very bad on New Year's Day," explains the expert. But apart from that, New Year's Day will leave nothing to be desired in terms of weather. It will be mostly sunny and temperatures will climb to plus eight degrees during the day. A fantastic winter sports day also awaits everyone in the mountains who didn't look too deeply into the champagne glass on New Year's Eve.
A windless and cloudless night awaits us on New Year's Eve. In the second half of the night, fog will form due to rockets being fired.
Alexander Ohms, Meteorologe
Snow on Friday night
The mildest day of the week awaits us on Thursday. "The clouds will thicken and it will start to rain in the afternoon. Towards the evening, the snow line will drop to 300 to 400 meters. It will then snow everywhere during the night into Friday, and in the morning there will also be fresh snow at lower altitudes," says Ohms. But the joy of the white splendor will not last long, because Friday will be dry again. Compared to the beginning of the week, it will be up to fifteen degrees colder on the mountains on Friday. At the weekend, the meteorologist expects dry weather and sunny spells.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.