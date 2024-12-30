Things get brutal for Feldhofer in the fairytale city

While the club sensationally made it to the round of 16 in the Conference League, they are stuck in the relegation mire in the league: only 13th place out of a total of 16 clubs. Under Feldhofer, however, the club is doing better again: the Styrian is still unbeaten, three times in the championship and twice in the European Cup. "Fortunately, we've collected points recently, which we urgently need. We have ten rounds left, then the cut comes. The last four teams will play a play-off to decide who gets relegated. We want to avoid that, it will be brutal, but I knew that. It's a big challenge to take over a team during the championship," says the Sturm legend, who is happy all round. "I'm grateful for this opportunity, the city has enchanted me anyway, it has something fairytale-like about it, it's beautiful and only 20 minutes from the sea."