Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

At a concert in Tyrol

Singer Alexander Eder shows off his new look

Nachrichten
30.12.2024 19:00

Singer Alexander Eder (26) from Lower Austria and his band traveled to the Stubai Valley last week for a live concert. He presented himself with a blonde mane for the first time. And he took advantage of the Kaiser weather for some action-packed experiences - for example at lofty heights.

0 Kommentare

"Tyrol is my second home," singer Alexander Eder from Lower Austria never tires of emphasizing, "that's why I always like to come back here." No sooner said than done: over the past few days, he and his four band members Lukas Husak, Jakob Plochberger, Daniel Schatz and Alexander Bauer enjoyed a few days in the Stubai Valley in beautiful weather.

The TVB Stubai Tirol organized the singer for a live concert as part of the "Big Family Vorsilvester Fest" last Sunday. The band rocked the stage on the village square for two hours in their usual style and captivated fans, locals and tourists alike. Alexander Eder's look was unusual: he presented himself with blonde hair for the first time!

Tandem pilot Benedikt Pfister (left) with Alexander Eder in the air. (Bild: Alexander Eder)
Tandem pilot Benedikt Pfister (left) with Alexander Eder in the air.
(Bild: Alexander Eder)
Alexander Eder with a blonde mane on the ski slope. (Bild: Alexander Eder)
Alexander Eder with a blonde mane on the ski slope.
(Bild: Alexander Eder)
The entire crew spent a day on the Stubai Glacier. (Bild: Alexander Eder)
The entire crew spent a day on the Stubai Glacier.
(Bild: Alexander Eder)
The live concert delighted fans, locals and tourists. (Bild: © ME Werbeagentur)
The live concert delighted fans, locals and tourists.
(Bild: © ME Werbeagentur)

Bet redeemed
"In mid-November, we played a concert at the Zenith in Munich. I said to my band: 'If we sell 3,000 tickets, I'll dye my hair blonde'. Well, in total we sold 3500 tickets - our biggest concert to date. So I had no choice but to go through with this campaign," smiles Eder in an interview with Krone. The result is impressive: "I think it's good!"

Apart from the concert, there was also time for cool leisure activities. On the one hand, the band members took to the slopes of the Stubai Glacier, while on the other, some of them took a daring tandem flight from the mountain into the valley - especially the singer himself! "A truly indescribable feeling," beamed Eder after the safe landing.

Now a two-month break, then lots of plans for 2025
Ending the year like this was "a privilege". And now it's time to take a deep breath. "We're taking a two-month break, our next concert is at the beginning of March," announces Eder. There are many plans for the upcoming year 2025 - including visits to his second home in Tyrol.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Jasmin Steiner
Jasmin Steiner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf