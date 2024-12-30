At a concert in Tyrol
Singer Alexander Eder shows off his new look
Singer Alexander Eder (26) from Lower Austria and his band traveled to the Stubai Valley last week for a live concert. He presented himself with a blonde mane for the first time. And he took advantage of the Kaiser weather for some action-packed experiences - for example at lofty heights.
"Tyrol is my second home," singer Alexander Eder from Lower Austria never tires of emphasizing, "that's why I always like to come back here." No sooner said than done: over the past few days, he and his four band members Lukas Husak, Jakob Plochberger, Daniel Schatz and Alexander Bauer enjoyed a few days in the Stubai Valley in beautiful weather.
The TVB Stubai Tirol organized the singer for a live concert as part of the "Big Family Vorsilvester Fest" last Sunday. The band rocked the stage on the village square for two hours in their usual style and captivated fans, locals and tourists alike. Alexander Eder's look was unusual: he presented himself with blonde hair for the first time!
Bet redeemed
"In mid-November, we played a concert at the Zenith in Munich. I said to my band: 'If we sell 3,000 tickets, I'll dye my hair blonde'. Well, in total we sold 3500 tickets - our biggest concert to date. So I had no choice but to go through with this campaign," smiles Eder in an interview with Krone. The result is impressive: "I think it's good!"
Apart from the concert, there was also time for cool leisure activities. On the one hand, the band members took to the slopes of the Stubai Glacier, while on the other, some of them took a daring tandem flight from the mountain into the valley - especially the singer himself! "A truly indescribable feeling," beamed Eder after the safe landing.
Now a two-month break, then lots of plans for 2025
Ending the year like this was "a privilege". And now it's time to take a deep breath. "We're taking a two-month break, our next concert is at the beginning of March," announces Eder. There are many plans for the upcoming year 2025 - including visits to his second home in Tyrol.
