Gas stop from Russia: how the Styrians will be affected

"We currently assume that there will be no more gas from Russia from New Year's Eve." Peter Weinelt, General Director of Wiener Stadtwerke, confirmed this to the "Krone" newspaper at the weekend. Background: The transit contract for Russian gas through Ukraine expires at the end of the year. The Ukrainians, who have been subjected to a brutal Russian war of aggression for almost three years, do not want to extend it. The gas tap is likely to be turned off.