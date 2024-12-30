World Darts Championship: “shock paralysis” after sensational coup

It is probably one of the biggest surprises of the current World Darts Championship: Peter Wright, who has recently been struggling with fluctuations in form, kicked Luke Humphries, who as defending champion had been considered one of the big favorites for the title, out of the tournament. Although he went into the match with a knock, the 54-year-old played a great match. Wright achieved an average of 100.93 points, had a double rate of 70 percent and won 4:1 in the end.