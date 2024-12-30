Enthusiasm around Wright
World Darts Championship: “shock paralysis” after sensational coup
With his sensational third round victory over defending champion Luke Humphries, Peter Wright has caused a sensation at the World Darts Championship. The British press is thrilled by the strong performance, Sky Sports even speaks of a "shock paralysis" that the two-time champion triggered with his performance.
It is probably one of the biggest surprises of the current World Darts Championship: Peter Wright, who has recently been struggling with fluctuations in form, kicked Luke Humphries, who as defending champion had been considered one of the big favorites for the title, out of the tournament. Although he went into the match with a knock, the 54-year-old played a great match. Wright achieved an average of 100.93 points, had a double rate of 70 percent and won 4:1 in the end.
"Knocked Humphries off his throne"
"An amazing performance," enthused the BBC about the Scot's performance. "Peter Wright gave the old guard a mighty boost by sensationally knocking world champion Luke Humphries off his Ally Pally throne," writes the Mirror.
Nice words from Humphries
After the match, Wright's tears of joy rolled down his cheeks as he hugged Humphries. Humphries is "such a gentleman", said Wright in an interview with Sport1. "He's also a great guy away from darts, a loving family man and a fantastic darts player. He had some really nice words to say to me."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.