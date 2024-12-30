In a letter to the members, Strobl explained that former provincial councillor and SPÖ local councillor Christian Illedits had taken over the chairmanship. "A person who prefers to constantly criticize the work of the municipality and my related work in an unobjective manner and thus tries to divide our municipality and our associations," the head of the municipality said in the letter. Illedits rejects this: "I have proven that I am a bridge builder. If I am, then Mayor Strobl is dividing us with his approach."