In the Lavant Valley
How a small municipality creates a positive budget
"We were lucky! With the help of massive cost-cutting measures, we managed to be one of the 32 municipalities that were able to create a positive budget," says Günther Vallant, Mayor of Frantschach-St. Gertraud and President of the Association of Municipalities.
After all, it is no longer possible for 100 Carinthian municipalities to have a positive balance sheet. The income and financing budget shows reserves of 307,800 euros. This contrasts with the cash flow of the budget of 369,700 euros. In other words: a plus of 129,200 euros. However, the FSGA parliamentary group did not support the budget of around ten million euros.
Voluntary services were halved or cut. Vallant: "We won't be renovating any municipal roads for a long time either." What has priority: the flood protection expansion of the Fraßbach, which threatens the village. "Safety first, that has to be implemented quickly."
Eleven million euros will be invested in the construction measures by 2031. "We are contributing almost 1.2 million euros for this alone." The state is providing special support of 400,000 euros for the project. "Investments may only be possible once the expansion is complete and inflation is over."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
