“Strauss’ music is my message of peace”

"Not at home and yet at home," laughs maestro Riccardo Muti, "Vienna is my second home. Since I made my debut at the State Opera in 1973 with Verdi's 'Aida', I have had a lifelong friendship with many of the Philharmoniker, some of whom I have worked with for over 50 years. I am now conducting the New Year's Concert in the Golden Hall for the 7th time. And this year I found the work on the program selection and above all the discoveries we made there exciting. The rehearsals are going wonderfully."