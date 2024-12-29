Hütter “wants to continue to enjoy his job so much”

But: Hütter led Monaco back to the top flight after six years, ensured the best start to a season in the club's history in the autumn and is currently third in Ligue 1. "We are still in four competitions, a title would be the best possible outcome," he believes in a cup chance. And in the Champions League, only one point is missing to secure a place in the knockout phase. "We want to make that clear against Aston Villa. After that, anything is possible."