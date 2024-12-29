"Krone" coach selection
Hütter “wants to continue to enjoy his job so much”
Short Christmas break, hardly any time for New Year's Eve - Monaco's successful coach Adi Hütter starts the year with a finale. The contract extension comes to a head.
"The break is too short to be able to switch off. But it's good to get the emotions down. Christmas is all about the family, they don't get enough time all year anyway."
Christmas Eve at the Hütter home - Adi enjoyed it again. The traditional tree decorating with daughter Celina, the turkey served up, the Christmas carols. "I enjoy the cozy get-together." A short break from the normal soccer madness. After the 4:1 Cup win at Union Saint Jean, the successful AS Monaco coach only returned home to Wallersee near Salzburg on December 23.
Training starts again in the Principality on Monday. The schedule is merciless. Especially as the Vorarlberg native will be back on a plane to the desert on January 2, because the Super Cup final against Paris SG is scheduled for January 5. In Doha. Never mind that. "We would have had to travel to Paris too, but now we're flying two hours longer, that's no drama," says Hütter, not bothered by the unusual venue.
No agreement yet
Only New Year's Eve is lost in the preparations for the final. "I'll toast to a nice 2025 with friends," nods the 54-year-old. That's all the Vorarlberg native needs. His wishes and resolutions are correspondingly modest: "Health is the most important thing. And I hope that I continue to enjoy my job so much." He is successful anyway.
Which is why Hütter is a hot candidate in the "Krone" vote for Tipp3 Coach of the Year. Even though it is difficult as a legionnaire without a home fan base. Only Ralph Hasenhüttl (Leipzig/2016) and Peter Stöger (Cologne/2017) have triumphed from abroad. And now, with team boss Ralf Rangnick, there is of course a top favorite ...
But: Hütter led Monaco back to the top flight after six years, ensured the best start to a season in the club's history in the autumn and is currently third in Ligue 1. "We are still in four competitions, a title would be the best possible outcome," he believes in a cup chance. And in the Champions League, only one point is missing to secure a place in the knockout phase. "We want to make that clear against Aston Villa. After that, anything is possible."
That also applies to his future! Hütter's contract with AS Monaco expires in the summer. The first talks about his extension did not lead to an agreement - there should be clarity in January. That could still be exciting.
