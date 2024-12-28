State and economy: robots don’t pay taxes

A development that Chamber of Labor President Markus Wieser wants to see actively reshaped. "Robots don't pay taxes. It will be necessary to use digitalization and automation to secure the financing of the solidarity state." He is counting on an open discussion with stakeholders from business and politics - which is currently a hot topic in the coalition negotiations at federal level. However, it is not just about taxing machines and vending machines; Wieser can also imagine relief for job-intensive companies with many human employees.